Robby Shelton comes back from a rocky start in round three of the 3M Open
July 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Robby Shelton makes eagle on No. 18 in Round 3 at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2020 3M Open, Robby Shelton makes eagle on the par-5 18th hole.
Robby Shelton hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Shelton finished his day tied for 19th at 9 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Robby Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Robby Shelton to 1 over for the round.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to even for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th Shelton hit his tee shot 283 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Shelton's his second shot went 13 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Shelton's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.
