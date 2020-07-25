Richy Werenski hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 1st at 15 under with Michael Thompson; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Werenski had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

Werenski stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 177-yard par-3 fourth. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Werenski got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Werenski hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th. This moved Werenski to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 228-yard par-3 13th, Werenski missed a birdie attempt from 11-feet taking a par. This left Werenski to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Werenski's 105 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.