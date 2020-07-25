In his third round at the 3M Open, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his day tied for 56th at 3 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.

After a 282 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Cabrera Bello chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Cabrera Bello tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Cabrera Bello had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Cabrera Bello's 126 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cabrera Bello hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.