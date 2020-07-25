In his third round at the 3M Open, Peter Uihlein hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Uihlein finished his round tied for 63rd at 2 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 16 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 13 under; and Dylan Frittelli, Talor Gooch, Max Homa, and Richy Werenski are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

Uihlein got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Uihlein reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to even-par for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Uihlein's tee shot went 186 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Uihlein hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th. This moved Uihlein to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Uihlein's 129 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 2 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Uihlein reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 1 over for the round.