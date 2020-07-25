-
Patton Kizzire putts well in round three of the 3M Open
July 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Patton Kizzire hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kizzire finished his round tied for 54th at 4 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau, Talor Gooch, Richy Werenski, and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Max Homa, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 6th at 11 under.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Patton Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Patton Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Kizzire hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kizzire had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Kizzire's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.
