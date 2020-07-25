-
Patrick Rodgers putts well in round three of the 3M Open
July 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2020
Patrick Rodgers hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his day tied for 19th at 9 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Patrick Rodgers hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Rodgers's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Rodgers hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Rodgers's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Rodgers chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
