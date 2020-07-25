In his third round at the 3M Open, Pat Perez hit 10 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 19th at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau, Talor Gooch, Richy Werenski, and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Max Homa, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 6th at 11 under.

On the par-4 10th, Perez's 124 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Perez had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Perez to 3 under for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Perez hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Perez to 4 under for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Perez reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Perez at 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Perez's 148 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 6 under for the round.