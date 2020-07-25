  • Nick Watney shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the 3M Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 3M Open, Nick Watney makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-5 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Nick Watney makes birdie on No. 12 in Round 3 at 3M Open

