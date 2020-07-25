Nick Watney hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 6th at 11 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Watney chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Watney reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Watney at 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 eighth green, Watney suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Watney at 1 under for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 3 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Watney's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Watney had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 3 under for the round.