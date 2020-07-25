-
-
Michael Thompson shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the 3M Open
-
July 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2020
-
Highlights
Michael Thompson birdies No. 12 in Round 3 at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2020 3M Open, Michael Thompson makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
Michael Thompson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 1st at 15 under with Richy Werenski; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Thompson had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Thompson's tee shot went 182 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.