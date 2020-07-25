Michael Gligic hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 45th at 5 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Gligic had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Gligic chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Gligic chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Gligic got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Gligic's 77 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 5 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Gligic had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gligic to 3 under for the round.