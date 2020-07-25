-
Michael Gellerman putts well in round three of the 3M Open
July 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2020
In his third round at the 3M Open, Michael Gellerman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gellerman finished his day tied for 56th at 3 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.
On the par-5 12th, Michael Gellerman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Michael Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Gellerman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gellerman to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Gellerman's 151 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 4 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 501-yard par-4 third, Gellerman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 3 under for the round.
Gellerman got a double bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
