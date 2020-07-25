In his third round at the 3M Open, Max Homa hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 2nd at 12 under with Tony Finau, Dylan Frittelli, Talor Gooch, and Richy Werenski; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 15 under; and Alex Noren, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, and Nick Watney are tied for 7th at 11 under.

On the par-4 second, Homa's 144 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Homa hit an approach shot from 87 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Homa chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Homa had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Homa's 140 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 6 under for the round.

After a 252 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Homa chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 7 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Homa's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 7 under for the round.