In his third round at the 3M Open, Matthias Schwab hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his round tied for 19th at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 15 under; Richy Werenski is in 2nd at 13 under; and Tony Finau, Alex Noren, and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 second, Schwab's 161 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Schwab had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Schwab had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Schwab hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schwab at 1 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Schwab chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Schwab had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwab to 3 under for the round.