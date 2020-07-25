-
Matthew Wolff comes back from a rocky start in round three of the 3M Open
July 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew Wolff makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 3 at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2020 3M Open, Matthew Wolff makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Matthew Wolff hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Wolff finished his day tied for 13th at 10 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.
Matthew Wolff hit his tee shot 302 yards to the native area on the 416-yard par-4 first. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Matthew Wolff to 1 over for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Wolff had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to even for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Wolff's 125 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
