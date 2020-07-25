In his third round at the 3M Open, Matt Every hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Every finished his day in 68th at 2 over; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.

Every got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 1 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Every reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Every's tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 596-yard par-5 ninth, Every took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his seventh shot onto the green and one putted for triple bogey. This moved Every to 4 over for the day.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Every reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Every's 169 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 2 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Every chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Every to 3 over for the round.