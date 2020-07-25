  • Luke List shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the 3M Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 3M Open, Richy Werenski carded an 8-under 63 to take the one-shot lead over Michael Thompson on Thursday.
    Round Recaps

    Richy Werenski leads by one shot at 3M Open

