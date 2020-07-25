In his third round at the 3M Open, Luke List hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 40th at 6 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, List's tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, List hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 3 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, List chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved List to 4 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved List to 5 under for the round.

List got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 4 under for the round.