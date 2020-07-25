In his third round at the 3M Open, Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Lee's 145 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Lee chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Lee chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lee hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, Lee got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lee had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.