Kyle Stanley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stanley finished his day tied for 25th at 8 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Kyle Stanley chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Kyle Stanley at even for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Stanley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Stanley chipped his second shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Stanley's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Stanley hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Stanley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Stanley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stanley to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Stanley had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Stanley to 5 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Stanley hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Stanley to 6 under for the round.