Kramer Hickok shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the 3M Open
July 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kramer Hickok hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his round tied for 60th at 3 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 15 under; Richy Werenski is in 2nd at 13 under; and Tony Finau, Alex Noren, and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
Hickok hit his tee shot 250 yards to the fairway bunker on the 381-yard par-4 seventh. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Hickok had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hickok to 3 over for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Hickok's tee shot went 174 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Hickok chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 3 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.
