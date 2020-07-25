-
K.J. Choi shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the 3M Open
July 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
K.J. Choi hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Choi finished his round tied for 27th at 7 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 15 under; Richy Werenski is in 2nd at 13 under; and Tony Finau, Max Homa, Alex Noren, and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
At the 468-yard par-4 second, Choi reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Choi at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Choi had a 213 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Choi to 2 under for the round.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Choi reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Choi to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Choi's 154 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 4 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Choi had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Choi to 3 under for the round.
