In his third round at the 3M Open, Josh Teater hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Teater finished his day tied for 53rd at 4 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, Teater's 101 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Teater reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Teater hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Teater reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Teater had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Teater to 3 under for the round.

Teater got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Teater to 2 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Teater had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Teater hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.