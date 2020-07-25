In his third round at the 3M Open, John Merrick hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Merrick finished his day tied for 56th at 3 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.

At the 593-yard par-5 12th, John Merrick got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left John Merrick to even-par for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Merrick hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Merrick at 1 over for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Merrick chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merrick to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Merrick's tee shot went 198 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Merrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merrick to even-par for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Merrick hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merrick to 1 under for the round.