In his third round at the 3M Open, Jason Dufner hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dufner finished his day tied for 33rd at 7 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 11th, Jason Dufner's 180 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jason Dufner to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Dufner had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Dufner chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Dufner's tee shot went 190 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Dufner's 142 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Dufner had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Dufner's 170 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Dufner hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Dufner hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 5 under for the round.