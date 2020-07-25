In his third round at the 3M Open, Henrik Norlander hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 40th at 6 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 11th, Norlander's 167 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Norlander's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Norlander had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Norlander chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Norlander's 134 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.