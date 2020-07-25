In his third round at the 3M Open, Harris English hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 6th at 11 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 second, English's 137 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, English hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, English reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, English chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

English got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving English to even for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, English chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to even-par for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, English reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put English at 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved English to 4 under for the round.