Hank Lebioda hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lebioda finished his day tied for 19th at 9 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Hank Lebioda stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Hank Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to even for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Lebioda chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Lebioda hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Lebioda had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 4 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Lebioda's 95 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 6 under for the round.