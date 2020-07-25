-
George McNeill shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the 3M Open
July 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
George McNeill hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McNeill finished his day in 66th at 1 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.
On the par-5 12th, McNeill's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNeill to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, McNeill chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept McNeill at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, McNeill chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McNeill to 2 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, McNeill had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNeill to 1 under for the round.
