In his third round at the 3M Open, Emiliano Grillo hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 13th at 10 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, Grillo's 118 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

Grillo got a double bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Grillo hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Grillo had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 16th Grillo hit his tee shot 285 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 9 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Grillo at 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Grillo's 158 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Grillo had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 5 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 6 under for the round.