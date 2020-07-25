Dylan Frittelli hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 25th at 8 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Frittelli had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Frittelli's 145 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Frittelli had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 4 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Frittelli to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 eighth green, Frittelli suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Frittelli at 4 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 12th, Frittelli hit his 111 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Frittelli hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 4 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th Frittelli hit his tee shot 280 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Frittelli to 5 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Frittelli's tee shot went 191 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.