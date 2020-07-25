-
Doug Ghim shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the 3M Open
July 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Doug Ghim hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his round tied for 17th at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 15 under; Richy Werenski is in 2nd at 13 under; and Tony Finau, Max Homa, Alex Noren, and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ghim had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Ghim chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 4 under for the round.
