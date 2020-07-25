Denny McCarthy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and finished the round bogey free. McCarthy finished his round tied for 7th at 11 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 15 under; Richy Werenski is in 2nd at 13 under; and Tony Finau, Max Homa, Alex Noren, and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Denny McCarthy had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, McCarthy's 176 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, McCarthy hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 5 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 6 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 7 under for the round.