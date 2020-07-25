Danny Lee hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 19th at 9 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Lee had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Lee's 147 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to even for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Lee's tee shot went 182 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.