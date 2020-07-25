Chris Kirk hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his round tied for 30th at 7 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 15 under; Richy Werenski is in 2nd at 13 under; and Tony Finau, Alex Noren, and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Kirk had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Kirk's 180 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

After a 248 yard drive on the 379-yard par-4 10th, Kirk chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Kirk hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to even for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Kirk's tee shot went 194 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.