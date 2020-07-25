Chris Baker hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Baker finished his day tied for 53rd at 4 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.

After a 275 yard drive on the 379-yard par-4 10th, Baker chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Baker to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Baker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baker to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Baker had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Baker's tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Baker's 112 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Baker had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baker to 2 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Baker hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 3 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Baker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baker to 2 under for the round.