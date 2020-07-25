-
Chase Koepka shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the 3M Open
July 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chase Koepka sinks a 21-foot birdie on No. 8 in Round 2 at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2020 3M Open, Chase Koepka makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
In his third round at the 3M Open, Chase Koepka hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 57th at 3 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 15 under; Richy Werenski is in 2nd at 13 under; and Tony Finau, Max Homa, Alex Noren, and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a 277 yard drive on the 379-yard par-4 10th, Koepka chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Koepka hit an approach shot from 80 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Koepka's 141 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.
