Charles Howell III hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 13th at 10 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Howell III had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Howell III's 149 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.

At the 593-yard par-5 12th, Howell III got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Howell III to 3 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Howell III's tee shot went 174 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Howell III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Howell III to 4 under for the round.