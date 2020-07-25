-
Charl Schwartzel putts well in round three of the 3M Open
July 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2020
Highlights
Charl Schwartzel makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 3 at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2020 3M Open, Charl Schwartzel makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his third round at the 3M Open, Charl Schwartzel hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 3rd at 13 under with Tony Finau; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Charl Schwartzel's 132 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Charl Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-foot putt for eagle. This put Schwartzel at 3 under for the round.
Schwartzel got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 5 under for the round.
