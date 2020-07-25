In his third round at the 3M Open, Cameron Tringale hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tringale finished his round tied for 7th at 11 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 15 under; Richy Werenski is in 2nd at 13 under; and Tony Finau, Max Homa, Alex Noren, and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Cameron Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Tringale had a 284-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 22-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Tringale to 5 under for the round.

Tringale missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Tringale to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Tringale's 113 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Tringale had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 8 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Tringale hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 9 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Tringale hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Tringale to 8 under for the round.