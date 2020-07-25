In his third round at the 3M Open, Cameron Davis hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 6th at 11 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.

Davis hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Davis's 145 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Davis at even for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Davis's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Davis had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Davis's 130 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to 2 under for the round.