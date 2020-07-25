-
Bronson Burgoon putts well in round three of the 3M Open
July 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2020
The Takeaway
Tony Finau’s hot streak continues, Richy Werenski takes the early lead
In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the first round of the 3M Open where Tony Finau’s hot play continued after this Top 10 last week, Richy Werenski took the solo lead with a 63 and defending champion Matthew Wolff had some on-course trouble with a beetle.
Bronson Burgoon hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burgoon finished his day tied for 33rd at 7 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Bronson Burgoon had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bronson Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Burgoon chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burgoon to even for the round.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Burgoon chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to even-par for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
