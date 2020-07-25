  • Brice Garnett putts well in round three of the 3M Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 3M Open, Brice Garnett makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Brice Garnett makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 3 at 3M Open

    In the third round of the 2020 3M Open, Brice Garnett makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.