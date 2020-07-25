-
Brice Garnett putts well in round three of the 3M Open
July 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brice Garnett makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 3 at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2020 3M Open, Brice Garnett makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his third round at the 3M Open, Brice Garnett hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garnett finished his round tied for 19th at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau, Talor Gooch, and Richy Werenski are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Max Homa, Alex Noren, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Dylan Frittelli, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the par-4 second, Brice Garnett's 127 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brice Garnett to 1 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Garnett chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
Garnett's tee shot went 284 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.
