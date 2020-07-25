Brian Harman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 45th at 5 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Harman had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Harman had a 285-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 6-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Harman's tee shot went 204 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Harman's 128 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 5 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 4 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Harman went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.