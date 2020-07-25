Brandon Hagy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 40th at 6 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Hagy had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hagy to even for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Hagy hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Hagy hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 4 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Hagy chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.