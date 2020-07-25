-
Bo Van Pelt shoots 5-over 76 in round three of the 3M Open
July 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Tony Finau’s hot streak continues, Richy Werenski takes the early lead
In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the first round of the 3M Open where Tony Finau’s hot play continued after this Top 10 last week, Richy Werenski took the solo lead with a 63 and defending champion Matthew Wolff had some on-course trouble with a beetle.
In his third round at the 3M Open, Bo Van Pelt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 56th at 3 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Van Pelt hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.
Van Pelt got a double bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 4 over for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 5 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 4 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Van Pelt went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 5 over for the round.
