Bo Hoag hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his round tied for 36th at 6 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 15 under; Richy Werenski is in 2nd at 13 under; and Tony Finau, Max Homa, Alex Noren, and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Hoag had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hoag's 157 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, Hoag's tee shot went 272 yards to the native area, his second shot went 89 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 125 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.

Hoag hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 66-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Hoag's tee shot went 173 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.