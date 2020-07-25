-
Bill Haas shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the 3M Open
July 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2020
In his third round at the 3M Open, Bill Haas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.
After a 316 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Haas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Haas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th Haas hit his tee shot 283 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the primary rough on the 501-yard par-4 third, Haas took a drop on his second. He finished by putting his fourth shot onto the green and one putted for bogey. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.
Haas got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.
