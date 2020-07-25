In his third round at the 3M Open, Bernd Wiesberger hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Wiesberger finished his round tied for 17th at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 15 under; Richy Werenski is in 2nd at 13 under; and Tony Finau, Max Homa, Alex Noren, and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Wiesberger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 1 under for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Wiesberger reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Wiesberger at 2 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Wiesberger chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wiesberger to 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Wiesberger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wiesberger to 4 under for the round.

Wiesberger hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 first. This moved Wiesberger to 5 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Wiesberger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 6 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Wiesberger hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 seventh. This moved Wiesberger to 5 under for the round.