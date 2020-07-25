-
-
Austin Cook shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the 3M Open
-
July 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2020
-
Highlights
Austin Cook birdies No. 12 in Round 3 at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2020 3M Open, Austin Cook makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
In his third round at the 3M Open, Austin Cook hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 21st at 8 under; Michael Thompson is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau, Dylan Frittelli, Talor Gooch, Max Homa, and Richy Werenski are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Alex Noren, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, and Nick Watney are tied for 7th at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, Cook's 157 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Cook tee shot went 168 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 14 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.