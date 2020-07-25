-
Arjun Atwal shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the 3M Open
July 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Arjun Atwal hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Atwal finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.
After a 300 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Atwal chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Atwal to 1 under for the round.
Atwal missed the green on his first shot on the 228-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Atwal to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Atwal chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Atwal to 3 under for the round.
At the 416-yard par-4 first, Atwal got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Atwal to 1 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 501-yard par-4 third, Atwal chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Atwal to even for the round.
