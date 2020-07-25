Alex Noren hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noren finished his day tied for 6th at 11 under; Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski are tied for 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Max Homa is in 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Alex Noren had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Alex Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 5 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 6 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Noren's tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 5 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.